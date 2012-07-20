Additional Resources

Open Access Directory (OAD). A wiki I co-founded with Robin Peek in April 2008.
Also see these major lists from the OAD (among other OAD lists in separate categories below):
• Events
http://oad.simmons.edu/oadwiki/Events
• OA by the numbers
http://oad.simmons.edu/oadwiki/OA_by_the_numbers
• Timeline
http://oad.simmons.edu/oadwiki/Timeline
Open Access Scholarly Information Sourcebook (OASIS). A compendium of practical steps for implementing OA, from Leslie Chan and Alma Swan.
Open Access Tracking Project (OATP). A real-time alert service I launched in April 2009.
http://oad.simmons.edu/oadwiki/OA_tracking_project
Directory of Open Access Repositories (OpenDoar). With ROAR, one of the two major lists of OA repositories.
Registry of Open Access Repositories (ROAR). With OpenDoar, one of the two major lists of OA repositories.
Registry of Open Access Repositories Mandatory Archiving Policies (ROARMAP). The best list of green OA policies at funding agencies and universities.
http://www.eprints.org/openaccess/policysignup/
SHERPA RoMEO. The best database of journal publisher policies on OA archiving.
http://www.sherpa.ac.uk/romeo/
Directory of Open Access Journals (DOAJ). The best directory of quality-controlled OA journals.
OA journal business models. A list from the Open Access Directory.
http://oad.simmons.edu/oadwiki/OA_journal_business_models
Open Access Scholarly Publishers Association (OASPA). The professional association of OA publishers.
Advocacy organizations for OA. A list from the Open Access Directory.
http://oad.simmons.edu/oadwiki/Advocacy_organizations_for_OA
Scholarly Publishing and Academic Resources Coalition (SPARC). A major OA advocacy organization in the US.
Also see the SPARC spinoff, the Alliance for Taxpayer Access (ATA). A major voice for OA in Congress.
http://www.taxpayeraccess.org/
Enabling Open Scholarship (EOS). A major advocacy organization for university OA policies.
http://www.openscholarship.org/
Harvard Open Access Project (HOAP). My current home and major affiliation since July 2011.
http://cyber.law.harvard.edu/hoap
Open Access Overview. My brief introduction to OA, in English and several other languages.
http://www.earlham.edu/~peters/fos/overview.htm
Very Brief Introduction to Open Access. My briefer introduction, in English and many other
languages. http://www.earlham.edu/~peters/fos/brief.htm
Open Access News (OAN). My blog on OA from May 2002 to April 2010. It remains online with a searchable archive.
http://www.earlham.edu/~peters/fos/fosblog.html
I currently blog at Google+, mostly on OA.
http://www.google.com/profiles/peter.suber
SPARC Open Access Newsletter (SOAN). My newsletter on OA, since March 2001.
http://www.earlham.edu/~peters/fos/newsletter/archive.htm
Writings on Open Access. A bibliography of my major pieces on OA.
http://www.earlham.edu/~peters/fos/oawritings.htm
Bailey, Jr., Charles W. 2010. Transforming Scholarly Publishing through Open Access: A Bibliography. Digital Scholarship. Available in OA and print editions.
http://www.digital-scholarship.org/tsp/w/tsp.html
Also see the Bibliography of open access, a wiki-based descendant of the 2005 edition of Bailey’s bibliography, hosted at the Open Access Directory and created with Bailey’s generous permission.
http://oad.simmons.edu/oadwiki/Bibliography_of_open_access
Cover image key by il Capitano from the Noun Project