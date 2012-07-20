Additional Resources

More About OA Itself

Open Access Directory (OAD). A wiki I co-founded with Robin Peek in April 2008.

http://oad.simmons.edu

Also see these major lists from the OAD (among other OAD lists in separate categories below):

• Events

http://oad.simmons.edu/oadwiki/Events

• OA by the numbers

http://oad.simmons.edu/oadwiki/OA_by_the_numbers

• Timeline

http://oad.simmons.edu/oadwiki/Timeline

Open Access Scholarly Information Sourcebook (OASIS). A compendium of practical steps for implementing OA, from Leslie Chan and Alma Swan.

http://www.openoasis.org/

Open Access Tracking Project (OATP). A real-time alert service I launched in April 2009.

http://oad.simmons.edu/oadwiki/OA_tracking_project

More on Green OA (OA through Repositories)

Directory of Open Access Repositories (OpenDoar). With ROAR, one of the two major lists of OA repositories.

http://www.opendoar.org/

Registry of Open Access Repositories (ROAR). With OpenDoar, one of the two major lists of OA repositories.

http://roar.eprints.org/

Registry of Open Access Repositories Mandatory Archiving Policies (ROARMAP). The best list of green OA policies at funding agencies and universities.

http://www.eprints.org/openaccess/policysignup/

SHERPA RoMEO. The best database of journal publisher policies on OA archiving.

http://www.sherpa.ac.uk/romeo/

More on Gold OA (OA through Journals)

Directory of Open Access Journals (DOAJ). The best directory of quality-controlled OA journals.

http://www.doaj.org/

OA journal business models. A list from the Open Access Directory.

http://oad.simmons.edu/oadwiki/OA_journal_business_models

Open Access Scholarly Publishers Association (OASPA). The professional association of OA publishers.

http://www.oaspa.org/

More on OA Advocacy

Advocacy organizations for OA. A list from the Open Access Directory.

http://oad.simmons.edu/oadwiki/Advocacy_organizations_for_OA

Scholarly Publishing and Academic Resources Coalition (SPARC). A major OA advocacy organization in the US.

http://www.arl.org/sparc/

Also see the SPARC spinoff, the Alliance for Taxpayer Access (ATA). A major voice for OA in Congress.

http://www.taxpayeraccess.org/

Enabling Open Scholarship (EOS). A major advocacy organization for university OA policies.

http://www.openscholarship.org/

More of My Own Work on OA

Harvard Open Access Project (HOAP). My current home and major affiliation since July 2011.

http://cyber.law.harvard.edu/hoap

Open Access Overview. My brief introduction to OA, in English and several other languages.

http://www.earlham.edu/~peters/fos/overview.htm

Very Brief Introduction to Open Access. My briefer introduction, in English and many other

languages. http://www.earlham.edu/~peters/fos/brief.htm

Open Access News (OAN). My blog on OA from May 2002 to April 2010. It remains online with a searchable archive.

http://www.earlham.edu/~peters/fos/fosblog.html

I currently blog at Google+, mostly on OA.

http://www.google.com/profiles/peter.suber

SPARC Open Access Newsletter (SOAN). My newsletter on OA, since March 2001.

http://www.earlham.edu/~peters/fos/newsletter/archive.htm

Writings on Open Access. A bibliography of my major pieces on OA.

http://www.earlham.edu/~peters/fos/oawritings.htm

Additional Reading

Bailey, Jr., Charles W. 2010. Transforming Scholarly Publishing through Open Access: A Bibliography. Digital Scholarship. Available in OA and print editions.

http://www.digital-scholarship.org/tsp/w/tsp.html

Also see the Bibliography of open access, a wiki-based descendant of the 2005 edition of Bailey’s bibliography, hosted at the Open Access Directory and created with Bailey’s generous permission.

http://oad.simmons.edu/oadwiki/Bibliography_of_open_access

Cover image key by il Capitano from the Noun Project