Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Published on Mar 14, 2019

Frontmatter

by The MIT Press
Published onMar 14, 2019
Frontmatter

When this book was first published in June 2012, some parts had already been published under a CC-BY license and remained CC-BY; the new parts were all-rights-reserved by the MIT Press. In June 2013, one year after publication, the parts that had formerly been all-rights-reserved MITP became CC-BY-NC.

As of April 2019, the full-text of this title is CC-BY.

Library of Congress Cataloging-in-Publication Data

Suber, Peter.

Open access / Peter Suber.

p. cm. — (MIT Press essential knowledge)

Includes bibliographical references and index.

ISBN 978-0-262-51763-8 (pbk.: alk. paper)

ISBN 978-0-262-30098-8 (retail e-book)

1. Open access publishing. I. Title.

Z286.O63S83 2012

070.5'7973—dc23

2011038297

10 9 8 7 6 5 4 3 2

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Open Access
Published with